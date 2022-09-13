The Ultimate Preparation Guide to Ace Microsoft PL-900 Exam from the First Attempt

Have you ever wanted to improve your productivity through automating business processes?

Then you should think about mastering the Microsoft Power Platform. This is an excellent tool

that enables you to increase effectiveness by creating simple app experiences. And the best

way to gain a thorough understanding of the Power Platform capabilities is by passing the

Microsoft PL-900 exam.

In the following paragraphs, we will discuss the crucial details related to this evaluation as well

as the best preparation materials that you can use to prepare for it. Read on to find out how to

crack this certification test from your first attempt.

Exam Details

The Microsoft PL-900 exam, also referred to as Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals,

targets individuals who want to develop in-depth expertise in Microsoft Power Platform.

The candidates need to demonstrate their proficiency in configuring Microsoft Dataverse and

creating applications with the use of Microsoft Power Apps. Moreover, they are required to

show competency in creating and managing Microsoft Power Automate as well as

implementing Microsoft Power Virtual Agents chatbots. The ability to integrate Microsoft

Power Apps with other services and apps is also tested.

The evaluation will contain 40-60 questions and last for 45 minutes. Exam PL-900 is available in

multiple languages and costs $165 per attempt. The exam price may differ depending on the

region where the assessment is delivered. You can check the cost of the test for your location

on the official website.

Successful completion of the PL-900 test leads to the award of the Microsoft Certified: Power

Platform Fundamentals certification. Candidates can also use the exam to satisfy the eligibility

criteria for ACE college.

How to Prepare for the Microsoft PL-900 Evaluation?

There is a variety of study materials for the Microsoft PL-900 exam on the Internet. However, if

you want to secure a high passing score, the official exam webpage should be a starting point in

your preparation journey. Microsoft provides several options to help candidates prepare for the

certification test and these are outlined below:

 PL-900 Study Guide

This document contains all the necessary information that you need to know before registering

for the exam, including the question types, passing score, and list of tested objectives. You can

use the study guide as your preparation plan to enhance your chances of acing the exam and all

its 6 topics in one go.

 Instructor-Led Training Course

Microsoft has developed the instructor-led course, PL-900T00: Microsoft Power Platform

Fundamentals, specifically for the candidates preparing for the PL-900 assessment. You will

learn about the business value and product capacity related to the Microsoft Power Platform.

You will also gain the skills required to design simple Power Apps, build a Power BI Dashboard,

link data with Dataverse, as well as automate processes using Power Automate.

 Online Learning Path

Unlike the instructor-led training course, the online learning path is available free of charge.

You can assess it at any convenient time on the exam’s website. The learning path consists of

10 modules covering various aspects of the certification exam.

 Free Sample Questions

Once you are done studying the PL-900 exam concepts, you need to evaluate your level of

preparedness using sample questions. These are developed by Microsoft experts to let you

familiarize yourself with the difficulty of the questions that you will face during the actual test.

 Exam Sandbox

Another useful preparation tool provided by the vendor is the exam sandbox. This simulates the

real exam experience, which allows you to improve your confidence level. By going through the

demo version of the evaluation, you will get used to its structure and timing. Therefore, you

won’t have any stress on your exam day.

 Exam Dumps

To check how well you are prepared for the PL-900 exam opt for the actual and valid exam

dumps from third-party websites. They will define the topics you need to improve and the

approximate score you can achieve at the actual exam. Moreover, they are opened on the

special software that simulates the real exam environment. This will help to reduce your

anxiety and keep your concentration on the gist of the questions.

Conclusion

Good command of Microsoft Power Platform can enhance your efficiency as a professional

making you a valuable asset to any team. All you have to do is to prepare for and pass the PL-

900 exam. With the official training materials offered by Microsoft, you are guaranteed to reach

the required passing score on your first try!