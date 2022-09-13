The Ultimate Preparation Guide to Ace Microsoft PL-900 Exam from the First Attempt
Have you ever wanted to improve your productivity through automating business processes?
Then you should think about mastering the Microsoft Power Platform. This is an excellent tool
that enables you to increase effectiveness by creating simple app experiences. And the best
way to gain a thorough understanding of the Power Platform capabilities is by passing the
Microsoft PL-900 exam.
In the following paragraphs, we will discuss the crucial details related to this evaluation as well
as the best preparation materials that you can use to prepare for it. Read on to find out how to
crack this certification test from your first attempt.
Exam Details
The Microsoft PL-900 exam, also referred to as Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals,
targets individuals who want to develop in-depth expertise in Microsoft Power Platform.
The candidates need to demonstrate their proficiency in configuring Microsoft Dataverse and
creating applications with the use of Microsoft Power Apps. Moreover, they are required to
show competency in creating and managing Microsoft Power Automate as well as
implementing Microsoft Power Virtual Agents chatbots. The ability to integrate Microsoft
Power Apps with other services and apps is also tested.
The evaluation will contain 40-60 questions and last for 45 minutes. Exam PL-900 is available in
multiple languages and costs $165 per attempt. The exam price may differ depending on the
region where the assessment is delivered. You can check the cost of the test for your location
on the official website.
Successful completion of the PL-900 test leads to the award of the Microsoft Certified: Power
Platform Fundamentals certification. Candidates can also use the exam to satisfy the eligibility
criteria for ACE college.
How to Prepare for the Microsoft PL-900 Evaluation?
There is a variety of study materials for the Microsoft PL-900 exam on the Internet. However, if
you want to secure a high passing score, the official exam webpage should be a starting point in
your preparation journey. Microsoft provides several options to help candidates prepare for the
certification test and these are outlined below:
PL-900 Study Guide
This document contains all the necessary information that you need to know before registering
for the exam, including the question types, passing score, and list of tested objectives. You can
use the study guide as your preparation plan to enhance your chances of acing the exam and all
its 6 topics in one go.
Instructor-Led Training Course
Microsoft has developed the instructor-led course, PL-900T00: Microsoft Power Platform
Fundamentals, specifically for the candidates preparing for the PL-900 assessment. You will
learn about the business value and product capacity related to the Microsoft Power Platform.
You will also gain the skills required to design simple Power Apps, build a Power BI Dashboard,
link data with Dataverse, as well as automate processes using Power Automate.
Online Learning Path
Unlike the instructor-led training course, the online learning path is available free of charge.
You can assess it at any convenient time on the exam’s website. The learning path consists of
10 modules covering various aspects of the certification exam.
Free Sample Questions
Once you are done studying the PL-900 exam concepts, you need to evaluate your level of
preparedness using sample questions. These are developed by Microsoft experts to let you
familiarize yourself with the difficulty of the questions that you will face during the actual test.
Exam Sandbox
Another useful preparation tool provided by the vendor is the exam sandbox. This simulates the
real exam experience, which allows you to improve your confidence level. By going through the
demo version of the evaluation, you will get used to its structure and timing. Therefore, you
won’t have any stress on your exam day.
Exam Dumps
To check how well you are prepared for the PL-900 exam opt for the actual and valid exam
dumps from third-party websites. They will define the topics you need to improve and the
approximate score you can achieve at the actual exam. Moreover, they are opened on the
special software that simulates the real exam environment. This will help to reduce your
anxiety and keep your concentration on the gist of the questions.
Conclusion
Good command of Microsoft Power Platform can enhance your efficiency as a professional
making you a valuable asset to any team. All you have to do is to prepare for and pass the PL-
900 exam. With the official training materials offered by Microsoft, you are guaranteed to reach
the required passing score on your first try!