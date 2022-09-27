Taylors adds popcorn firm to snacks portfolio

Food deal

Chris Web of Taylors Snacks and Rachel Hague of South Yorkshire Foods (pic supplied)

Taylors Snacks, best known for its soon-to-be rebranded Mackie’s potato crisps, has acquired South Yorkshire Foods, a Sheffield-based manufacturer and supplier of popcorn.

The move secures 60 jobs – taking the Perthshire-based firm’s headcount to more than 120 – and forms part of a UK-wide acquisitive and organic growth strategy. It also brings the production of its popcorn range in-house.

Taylors’ popcorn will be produced at South Yorkshire Foods’ existing factory, which uses traditional means of cooking popcorn in large kettles.

The acquisition terms were not disclosed but it will also see Taylors Snacks takeover the production and distribution of South Yorkshire Foods’ Big Night In range, which is listed in chains such as ASDA, B&M and Iceland.

The Yorkshire firm currently produces 120,000 bags of 100g popcorn a day from its Sheffield factory, which has been earmarked by Taylors as an ideal location for delivering light and bulky goods to consumers across the UK.

Taylors Snacks was previously known as Mackie’s at Taypack, a joint venture between the Taylor family and leading ice cream producer Mackie’s of Scotland founded in 2009.

The Taylor family purchased the remaining shares of the snacking business earlier in the year and will move all produce over to new Taylor Snacks branding from summer 2023.

James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks, said: “The addition of the popcorn manufacturing business makes for a really exciting time to be at Taylors.

“The new business move will not only add an array of dedicated, talented staff, it will also add to our ever extending range of products. It made sense right away.

“It’s another milestone of growth for us at Taylors Snacks, expanding the business in multiple ways is top of our agenda and we’re glad to be making positive steps towards that.”