Swinney to state impact of PM plans on Scotland

Scottish budget

John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon will unveil cost of living plans (pic: Terry Murden)

MSPs will be told within two weeks of a UK emergency budget how it will affect Scotland, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has pledged.

The Scottish Government, which will announce its new legislative programme on Tuesday, committed last month to undertake an Emergency Budget Review to tackle the growing cost crisis.

Liz Truss, who is expected to be named new Conservative party leader and Prime Minister today, said that she will announce how she will tackle rising energy bills “within a week”.

She has stated her intention to cut taxes and offer other help with a package of support understood to be on the scale of the Covid furlough scheme.

In a television interview yesterday, Ms Truss declined to confirm talk of £100 billion being set aside and did not rule out freezing bills.

“Within one week, I will make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills and long term supply to put this country on the right footing for winter,” she said.

Her plans will impact on the Scottish Budget and on current expenditure.

On Wednesday, Mr Swinney, who is also Interim Finance Secretary, will outline how the Scottish Government will meet the costs of rising pressure on public sector pay with the current budget.

He said: “This year’s Programme for Government is set against a backdrop of economic upheaval that has not been seen for a generation, already impacting people, businesses, public services and the third sector across Scotland.

“For that reason, this is a different Programme for Government – one that is subject to the outcome of our Emergency Budget Review and its implications for our Budget for 2023-24.

“The UK Government’s existing spending plans, coupled with Bank of England inflation forecasts, mean that the Scottish Government’s funding will fall by 4.5% in real terms next year. If inflation rises significantly higher, the resources available to us will erode even further at the very time when costs are increasing.

“The Scottish Government is continuing to do everything within our powers and resources to help those most affected; however, the powers and resources needed to tackle this emergency on the scale required lie squarely with the UK Government.

“Further spending cuts to Scotland’s budget from the UK Government would be disastrous and would cost lives.”