STV Studios plugs in to new Kelvin Hall hub

Production centre

Ross Kemp: host of Bridge of Lies

STV Studios has been confirmed as the first client at the new BBC Studioworks at Kelvin Hall production hub.

The 10,500 sq. ft purpose-built studio in Glasgow’s West End, which officially opens today, has been brought to fruition by the Scottish Government, Screen Scotland and Glasgow City Council.

The project was first proposed in January 2021 and a funding deal put in place last December. It is expected to create 75 jobs as well as provide a boost to the Glasgow economy worth at least £3.5 million.

STV Studios will produce the second series of BBC One’s quiz show, Bridge of Lies. With three recordings per day, the three-week studio residency will comprise 25 daytime episodes and an additional eight celebrity episodes for primetime. Other production titles have confirmed residencies and will be announced in the near future.

Andrew Moultrie, CEO BBC Studioworks said: “Adding to its rich and varied history, Kelvin Hall now boasts a purpose-built studio facility which is future-proofed with cutting edge and industry leading technology.”

David Mortimer, managing director of STV Studios, said: “Having already transformed part of Kelvin Hall – one of Glasgow’s most iconic venues – into a three-storey prison set for our Channel 4 drama Screw last year, we’re thrilled to be the first production company to film at BBC Studioworks’ impressive new purpose-built studio next door.

“As a Scotland-based production company, it’s important to us that we support the wealth of talent and facilities across Scotland’s creative sector, so it’s a no-brainer that this studio becomes the new home of our quiz show, Bridge of Lies. We’re delighted to be bringing host Ross Kemp to Kelvin Hall for a busy three weeks of filming.”