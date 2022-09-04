Sturgeon: ‘our plans will focus on cost crisis’

Government programme

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘UK government has been in hibernation’ (pic: Terry Murden)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that tackling the cost crisis would be front and centre of the government’s plans for the year ahead.

However, she warned that her ministers are having to produce measures to help households amidst an “unprecedented cloud of Westminster uncertainty.”

Speaking ahead of the publication of the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government on Tuesday,, Ms Sturgeon said: “The steps we outline this week will build on the actions we have already taken with the limited powers of the Scottish Parliament to support household budgets, such as the Scottish Child Payment, the Carers Allowance Supplement and the Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

“However, the key levers in this crisis remain in the hands of the Tories at Westminster – a government which has been in hibernation over the summer as the Tory faithful choose who will be the fourth Prime Minister in six years.

“Their inaction has caused huge anxiety for families and huge uncertainty for businesses. It has been a dereliction of duty which people will neither forgive nor forget.”

Ms Sturgeon will unveil her programme amid speculation that her government will be forced to bring forward the Scottish budget in response to tax changes likely to be announced by Liz Truss who is expected to win the Tory leadership contest.

“At this most crucial of times, we are in the situation of announcing our plans for the year ahead in an unprecedented cloud of Westminster uncertainty,” said the First Minister.

“We don’t know if and when an emergency budget may happen, whether Scotland’s block grant is going to be cut this year, or what other measures they may introduce – all of which could fundamentally affect our plans,” she admitted.

Ms Sturgeon hit back at what she sees as attacks on the Scottish parliament and Scotland by both Tory leadership candidates. She was also claimed that promises of the benefits of the UK made at the time of the 2014 referendum have been broken.