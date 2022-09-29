SNS founder James (Jim) McCann dies, aged 62

Agency founder's passing

Jim McCann: founded agency more than 30 years ago (SNS Group)

James (Jim) McCann, founder and director of sports picture agency SNS Group, has died. He was 62.

Mr McCann, whose death was described by the Glasgow-based staff as a “massive loss”, launched Scottish News & Sport in 1988 after a career in journalism.

He built the business from cramped offices in Maryhill into a visual content creation agency spanning photography, video production and design services.

At the time of its 30th anniversary, he said: “We have seen a lot together. A world without Internet suddenly transformed by three www’s. Digital cameras, mobile phones and laptops, lenses that cost more than a family car, the birth of Google, Facebook, Twitter. Graphic animation, video, 24/7 social media.

“But what I cherish most is the people I have worked with at SNS, past and present. Strong characters, talented individuals, the odd maverick but above all many genuine human beings. It’s a privilege to call so many my friends.”

He fought a long and private battle with cancer over the last three years and continued to work, regardless of his ailing health.

SNS Group will be managed by head of operations, Amanda Hoffin, together with his daughter and business manager, Claire McCann.

In a statement, the SNS team said: “On behalf of Linda, Claire, Neal and the wider SNS family, we’d like to thank everyone for the kind messages of sympathy and support.

“It’s been incredibly comforting to see the outpouring of love and admiration for Jim, which is testament to the great husband, father, boss, colleague, and friend that he was to everyone that knew him.”

A funeral will be held at Daldowie Crematorium on 7 October at 1:45pm. Instead of flowers, the family would kindly ask mourners to consider a donation to Strathcarron Hospice, who provided care and comfort to Mr McCann. Donations can be made online here.