Threshold stagnation

SMEs take £42m hit in audit compliance costs

| September 26, 2022
Donald-Boyd
Donald Boyd: pressure on SMEs

Scottish SMEs have been hit with an estimated £42 million of unnecessary compliance costs – an average of £7m per year – due to the audit exemption threshold failing to rise in line with inflation since it was introduced in 2016.

Donald Boyd, an SME growth expert with accountancy and business advisory firm Azets, says the additional costs have denied Scottish businesses the opportunity to employ 220 staff on an average salary of £31,500 during those six years, or to invest in productivity.

The current audit exemption threshold of £10.2m was introduced in 2016 and if it had risen in line with inflation would be around £14m nowadays.

Azets estimates that about 460 SMEs in Scotland with a turnover of between £10m-£14m have been impacted by the stagnant threshold.  Across the UK 7,975 companies would be exempt from audit costs if the threshold had risen with the RPI.

Mr Boyd, partner at Azets, the UK’s largest regional adviser to SMEs said:“By freezing the audit exemption threshold for turnover, even more pressure is being heaped on Scottish SMEs, many of which are fighting just to keep the lights on.

“It is our job to support and champion SMEs, particularly through periods of economic crisis. These unnecessary compliance costs have prevented SMEs from investing in their staff and in their businesses and should be amended as soon as possible.”

Total number of impacted companies by region per year since 2016:

RegionCompanies with t/o of £10-14mEstimated audit fees
Scotland459£7m
East Midlands477£7.16m
East of England675£10.13m
London2,151£31.27m
North East234£3.51m
North West810£12.15m
South East1,044£15.66m
South West464£6.96m
West Midlands571£8.57m
Yorkshire and The Humber577£8.66m
Northern Ireland193£2.9m
Wales205£3.08m
Other (Isle of Man etc.)115£1.73m
