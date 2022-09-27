SMEs at heart of £750m infrastructure projects

Engineering framework

Balfour Beaty is leading the refurbishment of North Bridge, Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden)

SMEs have been put at the centre of the latest round of investment in major public infrastructure projects across Scotland.

SCAPE Scotland, the public sector procurement authority, has appointed Balfour Beatty to deliver up to £750m of major civil engineering works.

Spanning four years from 2023, with an option to be extended for a further two years until 2029, the appointment follows the delivery of SCAPE Scotland’s existing framework which has commissioned more than 40 projects to date for public sector clients across Scotland. These include the North Bridge refurbishment in Edinburgh and the Stockingfield Bridge project in Glasgow.

The third-generation framework will empower local authorities and public sector organisations to push ahead with major projects such as roads, rail, flood and coastal defences, broadband and electric vehicle infrastructure, with no defined upper limit for project value.

SMEs will sit at the heart of the new framework, with Balfour Beatty expected to engage with an extensive supply chain of local businesses.

SCAPE has designed the framework to facilitate better access for small companies onto major public sector contracts, while also allowing Scottish public sector organisations to prioritise working with local specialists.

Mark Robinson, group chief executive at SCAPE Scotland, said: “The delivery of major infrastructure projects that enrich communities and leave a lasting legacy is a key component of the Government’s regeneration strategy.

“Our next generation framework not only maintains our fundamental commitment to rigorous compliance but has been designed to create opportunities and prioritise local spend – securing the supply of work for local SMEs right across the country.

“We will also collaborate closely Balfour Beatty to support our clients’ net zero ambitions through tailored carbon management.”

ZeroFour appoints hub team

Crown Estate Scotland’s ZeroFour innovation hub at Montrose has awarded seven key contracts to four Scotland-based companies.

The delivery team will work to transform the 123-acre estate into a purpose-built, innovation park.

The companies appointed are architect NORR, project manager and cost consultant Turner & Townsend, infrastructure engineer Cundall and landscape architect and planning consultant Ironside Farrar.

It is expected that preparation and infrastructure work at Zero/Four will start in the winter and serviced plots will be ready for business to access from next year.