Shell names CEO | Macfarlane board hire | Wickes

7am: Shell confirms CEO departure

Shell has announced that Ben van Beurden will step down as chief executive at the end of 2022, and that his successor will be Wael Sawan, director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions.

Mr Beurden, who has been at the helm since January 2014, will continue working as adviser to the board until 30 June 2023 after which he will leave the group.

7am: John Lewis loss

The John Lewis Partnership, which comprises the department store chain and Waitrose supermarkets, posted a loss of £99m for the half-year to 30 July.

It said the loss reflected its decision to shield shoppers from some of its rising costs during the period and a one-off cost of living support payment for full-time staff, known as partners, of £500.

7am: Macfarlane NXD

Packaging company Macfarlane Group has appointed retailer Laura Whyte as a non-executive director with effect from 1 October.

Ms Whyte will chair the remuneration committee, succeeding Aleen Gulvanessian, who will become chair of Macfarlane Group on that date.

Ms Whyte had a long-standing career at John Lewis where she served on the management board for over ten years, latterly as HR director. She led several business initiatives in support of retailing, with a particular focus on the customer experience.

Since 2014 she has worked as a non-executive director with several organisations. Her roles include Capital and Regional – where she chairs the remuneration and ESG committees and is a member of the audit and nominations committees – The British Horseracing Authority and the Old Naval College Greenwich.

7am: Wickes sees record sales

DIY group Wickes said like-for-like sales for the 26 weeks to 2 July were up 0.8%, and 23.4% on a three-year basis, though it had seen some softening in the DIY market from the very high levels of demand experienced during the pandemic.

Adjusted profit before tax was £45.6m (H1 2021 £46.5m).

The board declared an interim dividend of 3.6p (H1 2021 2.1p), reflecting its intention to maintain the same full year cash dividend as FY 2021.

David Wood, chief executive, commented: “While market volumes have declined, we have made further market share gains and delivered a particularly strong performance in trade.”

Global markets

Wall Street had a mixed session with the Dow reversing its earlier losses after the major US indices wrapped up August in the red.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.46%, clawing back some of the losses it recorded on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected reading on the US jobs market.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.26%.

Oil prices fell to levels not seen since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The NYMEX quote for West Texas Intermediate was last down 0.18% at $86.45 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were unchanged at $92.36.