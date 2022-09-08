Service for Royal Family at St Giles’, Edinburgh

Death of The Queen

St Giles’ Cathedral: service

A procession and service in Edinburgh will be held to mark the death and long reign of the Queen.

The Queen’s death will see Britain and her Commonwealth realms enter into a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and recognise her passing.

The coffin will leave Balmoral to be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen’s eldest son Charles, now King Charles III, is expected to travel to the Palace of Westminster to receive a motion of condolence. He is then due to fly to Edinburgh.

He will attend the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the ceremony of the keys, followed by a service at St Giles’ Cathedral.

There will be a ceremonial procession from the palace along the Royal Mile to the Cathedral for a service attended by members of the royal family.

The Queen’s death marks the end of an era

Afterwards. the Cathedral will open to the public for 24 hours for a period of lying at rest, not lying in state because that will take place in London.

The Reverend Calum MacLeod, minister of the cathedral, paid tribute to such a “strong and faithful servant”.

The Queen’s children are expected to stage a vigil around the Queen’s coffin – known as the Vigil of the Princes – while it lies in St Giles’.

While in Scotland, King Charles will have his first audience with Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and will also receive a motion of condolence at the Scottish parliament.

The Queen taking part in an animated sketch during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest and two days after she met the new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral.

All her children were called to be at her bedside at the Aberdeenshire estate after doctors became ‘concerned’ for her health. She died surrounded by her family.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Liz Truss paying tribute the The Queen just two days after being invited to become her 15th Prime Minister

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the Queen’s death was a “huge shock to the nation and the world”.

She described the Queen as “a rock on which modern Britain was built”, adding: “Britain is the great country it is today because of her.

“Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.

“With the King’s family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together.

“We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to us for so long.”

She finished her statement saying it is “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.

Ms Truss concluded by saying: “God save the King.”

Other developments

Royal Mail staff who were due to go on strike on Friday called off their industrial action.



Current bank notes featuring a portrait of the Queen will continue to be legal tender, the Bank of England has reassured consumers. A further announcement regarding notes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed following the Queen’s death. The Queen was the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes



Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned



Football matches this weekend are expected to be postponed



… more follows