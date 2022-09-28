Russia pipeline leak ‘deliberate’ | FTSE 100 dips | Wood deal

Markets: Live

9am: Markets lower

The FTSE 100 was down by about 100 points, but off its lows. Other markets also slid, with Germany’s Dax down 1.33% after worse than expected consumer confidence figures.

7am: Russian pipeline leak ‘deliberate’

Markets were shaken by leaks from gas pipelines in Baltic Sea connecting Russia and Europe.

EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen, pictured, claimed the Nordstream pipelines had been sabotaged and threatened the “strongest possible response” to any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure.

The pipelines have been central to the stand-off between Russia and Europe as the Putin regime cuts gas supplies to Europe in retaliation to Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said Russian natural gas is now being wasted as hundreds of millions of Europeans suffer from an energy shortage.

“Why? Well, we don’t know exactly why, but two explosions were detected in the area, and damaged the Nord Stream pipeline system. Does it look like an accident? Regarding the geopolitical context: not really. And Germany and the US suspect that it’s a sabotage from Russians rather than a technical issue.”

7am: Wood secures BP deal

Wood, the Aberdeen-based global consulting and engineering company, has been awarded a $350m multi-region engineering services contract by BP to support efficient and safe energy production through the provision of asset repairs, modifications and enhancements.

For the first time, this multi-region approach allows Wood to combine its contracts into one single delivery model.

7am: Boohoo warns

Fast-fashion retailer Boohoo has cut its outlook for the full year and reported a slump in interim profit, as warned of lower sales than previously anticipated,.

It expects adjusted EBITDA margins to be between 3% and 5%, down from previous guidance of 4% to 7%. Boohoo, which had previously guided to “low single digits” growth in revenue, highlighted an increase in inflation-driven costs.

The downgrade came as it said that adjusted pre-tax profit for the six months to 31 August slid 90% to £6.2m, with revenues down 10% on the same period a year ago to £882.4m.

Global markets

London was expected to open lower following losses in the US overnight and after the IMF criticised Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts.

US markets remained subdued as the Federal Reserve showed no signs of weakening in its plan for more interest rises, while the rising dollar also raised concerns over corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.42%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.21%, although the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.25%.