Roadside EV charging firm backed by state bank

Pioneering electric vehicle (EV) charging firm Trojan Energy will expand its operations and workforce after securing £9 million from the state-owned Scottish National Investment Bank.

The Aberdeen-based business specialises in flat-and-flush vehicle charge points, connected by a ‘lance’, which remove the requirement for any obstructive roadside infrastructure and leave the pavement clear of clutter.

The charging points are either individually connected directly to people’s home electricity supplies or can also be powered via underground ducts by power cabinets, located up to 100 metres away. These cabinets can send power to 15 charging points at the same time.

It is hoped the convenience of the system will make EV charging affordable and help tackle the problem faced by owners of 10 million cars parked on streets across the UK which do not have access to EV charging, a key drag on the transition to electric vehicles.

This growth capital underpins plans to install more than 2,000 charging points by the end of next year and increase Trojan’s workforce significantly.

The funding builds on early-stage investment support received from a number of investors, including Scottish Enterprise.

Ian Mackenzie, CEO of Trojan Energy, said: “We approached the Bank as there is clear alignment of missions and we see them as long-term partners on our journey.

“The Bank has been there for us at the crucial point where we are beginning to get big orders in. The investment will allow us to further commercialise our technology and increase our manufacturing capacity.”

The Bank’s investment will allow Trojan to further commercialise their technology and expand the business. By taking the technology to the next stage, the company will decrease the size of the cabinets, reduce costs, and offer a wider range of charging options to customers.

Nicola Douglas Executive Director at the Scottish National Investment Bank said: “We are delighted to support Trojan with their significant scale up plans. EV infrastructure is a vital element of the transition to electric vehicles.

“The Bank supports Trojan’s vision to provide charging infrastructure which is accessible to all, regardless of the type of property you live in.

“I have been massively impressed with the drive and determination of the Trojan team and look forward to working with them and seeing the delivery of their growth plans.”

In July 2021 the Bank invested £2million on Forev which owns and operates an EV charging network.

Trojan Energy and Forev operate in different parts of the market, which is continuing to show growth in demand for electric vehicles.