Retailer Whyte joins Macfarlane Group board

| September 16, 2022

Packaging company Macfarlane Group has appointed retailer Laura Whyte as a non-executive director with effect from 1 October.

Ms Whyte will chair the remuneration committee, succeeding Aleen Gulvanessian, who will become chair of Macfarlane Group on that date. 

Ms Whyte had a long-standing career at John Lewis where she served on the management board for over ten years, latterly as HR director.  She led several business initiatives in support of retailing, with a particular focus on the customer experience. 

Since 2014 she has worked as a non-executive director with several organisations.  Her roles include Capital and Regional – where she chairs the remuneration and ESG committees and is a member of the audit and nominations committees – The British Horseracing Authority and the Old Naval College Greenwich.

