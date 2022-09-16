Retail sales fall | Capita disposal | Adobe software deal

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Retail sales plunge

Retail sales fell last month by more than expected, contributing to the biggest decline in volumes since December 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Volumes plunged by 1.6% in monthly terms in August, worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a 0.5% fall.

“All main sectors – food stores, non-food stores, non-store retailing and fuel – fell over the month,” the ONS said.

Supermarkets’ sales volumes also fell by 0.9%, while alcohol and tobacco sales rose by 6.3%.

7am: Capita disposal

Capita has agreed to sell Pay360 to Access PaySuite, a division of The Access Group in a £150m cash and debt free deal.

Pay360 is a UK-based, FCA regulated payments business with c.2,500 customers across the public and private sectors. In 2021, the business processed £8.6bn in transaction value across 142 million transactions.

The sale represents a 14.3x multiple on 2021 EBITDA of £10.5m. Taking into account cash-like and debt-like items, Capita expects to receive gross proceeds of c.£156m upon completion.

It said the deal will help reduce indebtedness and provide additional liquidity, and further strengthen its balance sheet, whilst also allowing Capita to enhance its digital offerings for clients.

Adobe agrees biggest private software deal

Adobe is paying about $20 billion for software design startup Figma in the biggest ever takeover of a private software company.

It is Adobe’s biggest acquisition and investors, who felt the company had paid a high price, sent shares down as much as 18% in New York, the steepest decline in more than two years.

The deal, which is half cash and half stock, will expand Adobe’s suite of creative tools for professionals.

But after a decade in the spotlight, Adobe has been a target for sellers in the tech downturn, with its shares losing more than a third of their value since the start of the year.

Investors have become increasingly sceptical about the company’s line of software for design professionals, which makes up about 60% of its revenue.

Global markets

Asian markets were weaker early today as investors braced for a US rate hike next week.

Japan’s Nikkei index slipped 1.2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 1.1%

Wall Street closed in the red as investors digested a mixed bag of data ahead of next Wedneday’s key decision from the Federal Reserve

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.56%, while the S&P 500 was 1.13% weaker and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 1.43% softer.

The Commerce Department revealed that retail sales had risen 0.3% last month, while first-time unemployment claims fell to 213,000 in the week ended 10 September, according to the Labor Department.

This was down from the previous week’s revised print of 218,000 and well below market expectations for a reading of 226,000.