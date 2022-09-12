Update:

Pay talks

Reach journalists postpone strike after new offer

| September 12, 2022
Record and Express
Journalists will be balloted on new offer

A three-day strike planned by local and national newspaper journalists at the Reach Group has been postponed following a new offer from the company and the death of the Queen.

The strike, affecting titles including the Daily Record, Sunday Mail and Daily Express, was due to begin on Wednesday.

However, the National Union of Journalists said it will postpone the action and “use the intervening period to consult members on proposals put forward by the company.”

The union will undertake an online consultative ballot of members on whether journalists wish to accept the proposed deal. The ballot will open on 14 September and close at noon on 23 September.

, News, Media & Creative, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Crowds on Royal Mile

Queen’s funeral Bank holiday may hit GDP

The bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral could tip the fragile UK economy into recession,Read More

SMS

SMS to benefit from push on energy savings

Smart Metering Systems is expected to benefit from a government push to encourage more householdsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.