Reach journalists postpone strike after new offer

Pay talks

Journalists will be balloted on new offer

A three-day strike planned by local and national newspaper journalists at the Reach Group has been postponed following a new offer from the company and the death of the Queen.

The strike, affecting titles including the Daily Record, Sunday Mail and Daily Express, was due to begin on Wednesday.

However, the National Union of Journalists said it will postpone the action and “use the intervening period to consult members on proposals put forward by the company.”

The union will undertake an online consultative ballot of members on whether journalists wish to accept the proposed deal. The ballot will open on 14 September and close at noon on 23 September.