Rail strikes to cause further passenger disruption

Pay dispute

Services will be affected across the network

Rail passengers will face further disruption from this weekend as the RMT, Aslef and TSSA unions stage further strike action across Britain.

It will be the first time the unions have walked out on the same day, so services will be more significantly disrupted than on previous strike days.

Some Scotland central belt routes will remain in operation at similar levels to the previous strike of 18 and 20 August.

Cross-border services will also be significantly affected by the strike action on Saturday 1 October and engineering works in North East England.

Services will only run between 7:30am and 6:30pm, with passengers being asked to plan ahead and check their journey before travelling.

Liam Sumpter, route director, Network Rail Scotland, said: “This strike will once again cause significant disruption to passengers, businesses and the wider community in Scotland.

“While we will do all that we can to minimise the impact and to get people where they need to be, passengers should only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.

“Please check your journey in advance as those services that are operating will finish much earlier in the evening.”

Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central will close much earlier than normal (19:00) on Saturday and services will start later than normal on Sunday 2 October.

Passengers can find more information about their journey by visiting National Rail Enquiries or checking with their individual operator.

More rail strikes are planned for next Wednesday and Saturday, while BT and Openreach workers will walk out on Thursday.