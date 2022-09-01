Nine firms get extended pitch time at EIE22

Investment event

SMASH co-founders Fiona Gillies, left, and Christine Hartland

Nine startups have been selected for extended pitches at this year’s EIE22 online tech investor conference.

The startups selected are CyberShell, Continulus, FC Labs, InFix, Lenz Labs, Microplate Dx, Pogo Studio, SMASH, and Hoolr, companies who are seeking between £500,000 and £3 million in investment.

The remaining 28 cohort companies will be making shorter pitches at the event on 6 October.

The nine extended pitches:

CyberShell has developed IP that incorporates cyber resilience at the outset of the software development process.

Continulus helps doctors and nurses access expert knowledge via its video ‘pocketbooks’ technology.

The wearable technology being developed by FC Labs is targeting high-risk work environments like construction, engineering, oil & gas, mining and utilities.

InFix is a clinician-led, cloud-enabled technology platform targeting significant improvements in NHS theatre efficiency.

Lenz Labs is an IP-driven predictive maintenance startup developing components and AI-enabled technology to optimise the efficiency of rail operations.

Microplate Dx is a diagnostics spinout from the University of Strathclyde specialising in platform technology for rapid antibiotic susceptibility testing.

In partnership with NHS Lothian, software development startup PogoStudio has developed the Tailored Talks platform which enables healthcare professionals to build bespoke presentations for patients.

SMASH is a software as a service company and IP marketplace offering services to the media industry, connecting content creators and decision-makers.

Hoolr is a cloud-based technology company that helps organisations manage, scale and understand their coaching cultures.

Danny Helson, head of programme and investor relations at EIE, said: “’Our extended pitch companies this year cover technologies like artificial intelligence and data science, and come from sectors ranging from healthcare, to climate, fintech, and creative design.

“It was hard to pick from such a strong bunch, as we have massively talented founders and companies across the board from Scotland, around the UK and beyond, but we think the presentations on show will put the best foot forward for these exciting young technology companies.”

While welcoming investor attendees from across the world, EIE22 will also have an investor panel in place to quiz the startups pitching following their presentations. The investor panel members are set to be announced shortly.

Keynote speakers featuring at the event include Scotland’s chief entrepreneur Mark Logan, Women in Enterprise Review chair Ana Stewart, and newly appointed techUK President Sheila Flavell.