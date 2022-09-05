Holyrood changes
Mundell and Lockhart resign from Tory posts
Two members of Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross’s team have announced they are stepping down from their roles in parliament.
Oliver Mundell has resigned as Shadow Education Secretary for personal reasons and Dean Lockhart is leaving the parliament to pursue a job in business.
Mr Mundell made the decision to step down as the parliament prepares to return after its summer recess. He will continue as the MSP for Dumfriesshire, having first been elected in 2016, but said he wants to spend more time with his young family.
A new Shadow Education Secretary will be announced by the party in due course.
He said: “As we move forward from the pandemic, like many people I have had the chance to reassess my priorities and have taken the decision to step back from the education spokesperson role.
“I got into politics to represent my constituents and I am keen to refocus my time and energy on that part of the job. This is especially the case with in-person events and engagements now back to normal. I also want to find a better balance when it comes to making time for my young family.
“As the parliament returns from recess this feels like the best time to hand over to someone new.”
Mr Ross thanked him for his “tireless work” since serving as Shadow Education Secretary after the election last year.
“He has also set out bold and ambitious proposals as to how the Scottish Conservatives would reform our education system and restore its world-leading reputation,” he said.
Dean Lockhart, who has served as an MSP since 2016, is taking a job with a UK-based business organisation that works with governments, local authorities and third sector bodies to deliver Net Zero targets. He will start his new position with immediate effect.
He said: “Given the vital importance of addressing climate change and delivering on net zero targets, I have decided to accept an offer to join a business organisation that works together with governments, local authorities and third sector bodies, and that will help finance and deliver Net Zero targets across the UK.”
He is replaced by new list MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Roz McCall, who previously served on Perth and Kinross Council, and stood for the Dunfermline seat at the previous election.
Mr Ross thanked Mr Lockhart for his “sterling work” in the parliament.