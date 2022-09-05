Mundell and Lockhart resign from Tory posts

Holyrood changes

Stepping down: Oliver Mundell and Dean Lockhart

Two members of Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross’s team have announced they are stepping down from their roles in parliament.

Oliver Mundell has resigned as Shadow Education Secretary for personal reasons and Dean Lockhart is leaving the parliament to pursue a job in business.

Mr Mundell made the decision to step down as the parliament prepares to return after its summer recess. He will continue as the MSP for Dumfriesshire, having first been elected in 2016, but said he wants to spend more time with his young family.

A new Shadow Education Secretary will be announced by the party in due course.

He said: “As we move forward from the pandemic, like many people I have had the chance to reassess my priorities and have taken the decision to step back from the education spokesperson role.

“I got into politics to represent my constituents and I am keen to refocus my time and energy on that part of the job. This is especially the case with in-person events and engagements now back to normal. I also want to find a better balance when it comes to making time for my young family.