More lettings on former Rolls-Royce plant site

New tenants

Derek Aitken: confident

Frasers Property has secured three lettings at the biggest speculative new build scheme at Hillington Park near Glasgow for 25 years.

The new lettings span 18,820 sq ft and, following the arrival of Kayfoam earlier this year, bring the occupancy of the West 100 & 200 scheme to more than 33% in less than five months following its completion.

The £14m scheme, on the site of the former Rolls-Royce factory, brought 132,774 sq ft of modern industrial and logistics accommodation to the market when it was completed in March this year.

Headlam, the floor coverings distributor, is relocating to an 8,598 sq ft unit which will be its new showroom and distribution hub.

Already located on the estate, J&E Hall, the refrigeration firm, will expand its current presence into a 5,111 sq ft facility where its R&D team will be designing and testing new systems.

Golf Principles, a custom-fit golf equipment supplier, headquartered in Hampshire and the UK arm of US golf club specialist fitter Club Champion, will expand into Scotland for the first time. It will take 5,111 sq ft.

Derek Aitken, senior asset manager at Hillington Park, Scotland’s largest industrial estate, said: “The strategic decision by Frasers Property to invest £14m in a speculative development to meet demand for modern industrial and logistics space in the Greater Glasgow market is already showing success in a short period of time.

“We have two more units under offer and with proposals in the pipeline, we are confident that the majority of the development will be let out by the year-end.”