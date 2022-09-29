M&B energy bills double | Next cuts profit guidance

Markets: Live

7am: Mitchells & Butlers

Pub chain Mitchells & Butlers expects its total energy and utility costs to be almost twice as much as it paid in 2019.

In a trading update the company said its energy bills for 2022 will increase to c.£150m from £80m three years ago, and even with the cap in place it anticipates a further increase on that for FY 2023.

“That is despite several initiatives underway to reduce our ongoing energy usage, including greater focus and review at a site level on energy efficiency, combined with investment initiatives such as the installation of voltage optimisers.

“We have currently bought forward approximately 20% of our requirements for the next financial year.”

Total sales have declined by 1.3% in the year driven mainly by temporary covid-related closures in the first part of the year and site disposals since FY 2019 .

7am: Next cuts profit guidance

Fashion and home interiors group Next said profit before tax for the half-year to 30 July rose 16% to £401m on full price sales up 12.4%. However, it reduced its profit guidance for the full year.

August trading was below the group’s expectations meaning Next have reduced their full price sales guidance for the second half from +1% to -1.5% versus last year.

Profit guidance for the full year is reduced from £860m to £840m.

Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, says: “Next is seen as a bellwether of the UK High Street and today’s cut to full year guidance lays bare the challenges being faced.

“Asos and Boohoo’s trading performance has been nothing short of dire. Even Primark’s recent trading update called out significant margin pressures. In this context, Next’s half year results are more resilient than most.

“Next looks better positioned than most of its peers to weather the storm, and emerge stronger in light of its high margins, robust cash flows and strong balance sheet. But 2023 could be a very difficult year the way things are shaping up.”

7am: New M&G CEO

M&G, the savings and investment business, has appointed Andrea Rossi as chief executive and executive director, succeeding John Foley who is retiring. Mr Rossi has been an adviser to Boston Consulting Group and spent six years as CEO of AXA Investment Managers.

Global markets

Global equity markets staged a partial comeback, with Wall Street stocks surging around 2% as the Bank of England intervened in the bond market in an attempt to dampen investors’ fears of contagion across the financial system.

The BoE said it would temporarily buy long-dated bonds – linked most closely to workers’ pensions and home loans – in light of a surge in UK bond yields and related borrowing costs.

Sterling, which hit record lows against the dollar on Monday, was last up about 1.4% in volatile trading, while gilt prices roared higher. European government bonds also got a lift from the surge in gilts.

Wall Street’s rebound gained momentum over the day, with the S&P 500 Index up about 2% after it fell to a two year low on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite was up about 2%.