Made.com confirms job cuts and possible sale

7am: Made.com review and job cuts

Online furniture retailer Made.com is to cut its workforce as it looks at a number of options including a sale of the business amid declining consumer expenditure and supply chain problems.

The board considered raising new capital to strengthen the balance sheet but because of uncertain trading conditions, it does not believe it can raise sufficient equity from public market investors.

A strategic review will involve a broad range of options including additional funding, such as debt financing, or investment by a business partner, or by the sale of the group or its assets.

The stock debuted in London in June last year at 200p per share, but closed on Thursday at 5.75p.

Global markets

Wall Street stocks closed weaker as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points and indicated that more tough action was to come.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.35%, as the S&P 500 lost 0.84% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 1.37%.

News that the Fed was expecting to raise its year-end rate to 4.4% this year created concern that the US economy may tip into recession.

On the macro front, Americans filed first-time unemployment claims at an accelerated pace in the week ended 17 September, according to the Department of Labor.