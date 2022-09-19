Update:

Recruitment

Longmuir heads up finance at Iconic Resourcing

| September 19, 2022

Fiona Longmuir has joined Iconic Resourcing as head of finance & operations. Ms Longmuir, pictured, is an experienced ICAS qualified chartered accountant with a background in practice and listed companies, including Idox & SMS.

This appointment is Iconic Resourcing’s seventh this year, increasing its headcount by 175%. The firm was founded in Glasgow with a focus on recruitment across accountancy & finance and HR markets before launching into marketing and legal in the last 12 months.

Co-founder Lauren Jow said: “We are thrilled to welcome Fiona into this senior position, supporting the business into the next growth phase.

“Fiona’s strategic mindset and expert experience will propel us forward in an inspiring direction. I have known Fiona professionally for years, and look forward to working with her.”

