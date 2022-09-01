Loganair suspends flights in dispute with airport

Airline row

Loganair flights have been suspended

Scottish airline Loganair has cancelled hundreds of flights serving southwest England and suspended its summer schedule amid a dispute with Cornwall Airport.

Daily services to and from Manchester and onwards to Aberdeen, together with non-stop flights between Edinburgh and Newcastle, will be suspended between November 2022 and March 2023.

Almost 300 flights scheduled to serve Newquay over the winter have been withdrawn from the airline’s schedule.

Summer routes linking Newquay with Teesside and onwards to Inverness will not return in 2023, and planned growth on other routes is to be redirected to other UK airports.

A spokesperson for the UK’s largest regional airline, which is based at Glasgow Airport, said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve taken the decision to withdraw our entire winter Newquay programme and to curtail our summer 2023 plans too.

“Despite all of the challenges that the pandemic has delivered, we’ve worked incredibly hard over the last two years to build up our presence at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

“We’re most disappointed that short-sighted and short-term decisions by the airport’s management to incentivise unsustainable operations by other airlines leave no prospect of winter flights remaining viable, particularly against a backdrop of high fuel prices and rising inflation.

“In the meantime, we’ll be directing our efforts towards other UK regional airports such as Southampton, Exeter and Cardiff, where airport managements recognise and appreciate the enormous value that year-round, sustainable regional air services can bring to their communities and local economies.”

It comes after Loganair announced it would add a fuel surcharge to new ticket sales in response to increasing fuel prices across the globe.

Cornwall Airport said: “As an airport we are committed to serving the people and economy of Cornwall and this is what drives the commercial decisions we make as an airport.”

It said the cancelled flights would be replaced by FlyBe and it looked forward to “welcoming Loganair back” in spring 2023.