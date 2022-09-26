Update:

Finance

LGT Wealth Management boosts Scotland team

| September 26, 2022
New team: Claire Caldwell, Henry Peterkin, John Godfrey, James McFarlane, and Jennifer Watson

LGT Wealth Management has appointed three senior wealth management professionals to its Scotland office.

Henry Peterkin joins as wealth manager from Barclays Wealth and Investment Management; James McFarlane, formerly of 7IM and Abrdn, is appointed investment manager; and Jennifer Watson, who previously worked for a pensions specialist, becomes business development director.  

Claire Caldwell joins as investment assistant and office manager to the Scotland office. She was also previously at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, as was head of Scotland John Godfrey who took up his post in June.

LGT Wealth Management plans to grow headcount in Scotland over the next twelve months and will announce a new office address later in the year.

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Calder joins Asset Guardian Solutions as CCO

Asset Guardian Solutions (AGSL), which protects industrial automation and control systems software, has appointed StephanieRead More

Union hires Swann to lead strategy team as CSO

Adam Swann has joined The Union as the agency’s chief strategy officer, after spending 12Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.