Landlord claims rent freeze plan is ‘unravelling’

Housing row

Many properties have been taken off the market because of the new policy (pic: Terry Murden)

Nicola Sturgeon’s rent freeze is unravelling just days after it was announced in the Scottish parliament, according to a lettings industry leader.

Landlords accused the government of introducing the policy without appropriate planning or even any clear understanding of how the private rented sector operates in Scotland.

David Alexander, who heads up DJ Alexander in Edinburgh, said Patrick Harvie, the Green party minister in charge of this policy met with John Blackwood of the Scottish Association of Landlords on Wednesday but was unable to provide any detail of how the policy would be implemented.

He also failed to say how it will impact on evictions and rent rises which are already under way. He told Mr Blackwood that the details were still being worked on by civil servants.

Ms Sturgeon today told parliament that emergency legislation will be introduced “within three months” .

“There is an imperative to help people in the cost of living crisis and the detail will be within the legislation”, said the spokesperson, “My understanding is to to legislate as quickly as practically possible.”

In the Holyrood Chamber, the First Minister said: “The emergency legislation will be introduced very soon. We haven’t yet determined the date for that but we need to introduce it soon as parliament needs to act at pace.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, Mr Blackwood, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Landlords, said he had been “inundated by landlords saying they will be removing their vacant properties from the rental market, and I don’t blame them.”

David Alexander: ‘policy was designed to gain publicity’

Mr Alexander, who earlier this week accused the government of announcing the plan as a cover for a failing housing policy, said: “That the minister in charge of this policy seems to have little or no understanding of how it is to be implemented is both damning and shocking.

“This all smacks of a thrown together policy to gain some publicity and deflect attention from the appointment of the new Prime Minister.

“Furthermore, the Scottish Government does not even seem to know or understand its own legislation.

“Another minister explained the lack of consultation with landlords prior to the announcement was to prevent rents being increased before the policy was implemented.

“As all landlords know rents can only be increased in Scotland with three months’ notice and tenants can appeal against any increase.

“The notion that this needed to be announced with no consultation with landlords highlights just how unaware the Scottish Government is of how their existing legislation operates and also their desperate need not to consult, not to be open, and to make decisions without any understanding of the consequences.”