Island hotel, The Mish, ready for a new owner

On the market

The Mishnish (in yellow) is on the market

A Scottish islands institution, familiar with television viewers and tourists, is about to have a rare change of ownership in its 160 year history.

The Mishnish Hotel on the island of Mull, has only been owned by two families in that time and is inviting offers over £1.95m.

The 12-bedroom Hotel, known locally as The “Mish,” is the yellow building (and part of the blue) in the iconic set of three colourful buildings that sit along the harbour front in Tobermory.

This seafront, has become synonymous with the Scottish Highlands, featuring in numerous advertising campaigns, together with film and TV programmes, but perhaps became best-known in recent years with the launch of the Children’s TV show, Balamory.

As well as being complemented by a separate seafood restaurant, The “Mish” is renowned for its traditional Mish Bar.

Owners, Les and Meg Macleod are retiring and have appointed Drysdale & Company to sell the hotel, which they acquired in 2014.

Mr Macleod said: “The Mishnish is really something special, it is so well known by sailors, musicians and rally drivers all over the country and beyond, with a vibrant reputation for live music acts.

“We fully upgraded the Hotel when we became the owners, breathing new life into it, but making sure that we still maintained the traditional bar atmosphere for which it is known.

“We have a collection of old shipwreck memorabilia which visitors find fascinating, as well as memorabilia from around the town itself. So many places have been modernised and lost that special ambience which to us was very important in this island community, very much the heart and soul of The Mishnish.”

“Our Mishdish restaurant has a fine reputation for locally caught seafood which is another reason why tourists come to Mull.

“We know that it’s unlikely that another Macleod will become the owner of this property, which first opened its doors in 1869, but as long as it’s someone who has a passion for this very special part of Scotland, we will be happy.”