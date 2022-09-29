Investing in Properties? A Real Estate Virtual Assistant Can Help

Advertorial Content |

If you’re investing in properties, either for your own portfolio or as a liaison for others, you may benefit from having additional help and support to grow your business. A real estate virtual assistant can give you that support, so you can get more done and increase your chances of success. Whether you’re new to the property investment scene, or your portfolio is growing, and you could use more assistance, working with a VA is a great way to have someone handling many of your day-to-day tasks. Here’s what to know.

What Is a Real Estate Virtual Assistant?

A real estate virtual assistant is someone who works with you remotely, and helps with a variety of real estate tasks. These VAs have direct knowledge in the real estate sphere, so they can provide a higher level of benefit to you than a standard assistant. While a real estate VA can generally do everything that any other VA can do, they can also address property-specific concerns while following all applicable real estate laws for your area.

How Does a VA Help With Property Investments?

Property investment is a broad category, and it’s one that a lot of people are interested in. Some investors are working in real estate as brokers or agents, while others aren’t in the field but want to grow a portfolio of properties they can use for retirement income or other kinds of investments. When you work with a VA, you can have the help and support you need to make more investments, properly manage the ones you have, and keep your business flowing smoothly as it grows.

If you have rental properties, for example, your real estate virtual assistant can help with a multitude of property management needs. From coordinating rent and move-in/move-out requirements, to working with maintenance personnel and processing evictions, your VA can become an extremely valuable part of your company. Even if you don’t have property management needs, a VA can help you work through administrative tasks quickly, so you can focus on finding more properties or selling ones you have.

Why Choose Virtual Over In-Person Help?

Choosing virtual support often comes with lower costs. You won’t have overhead expenses for a real estate virtual assistant, because they don’t share your office. That means they don’t need a desk, for example, and you don’t need to buy them a computer. If you have specific software that you want them to use you should make sure they can access it, of course, but there’s no need to set them up with a dedicated space. You may even work from your home, and not have an office at all.

Another reason to choose virtual help is that you can select the best person for the job, instead of only being able to choose from local talent. The perfect VA might live right down the street, but they also might be in another state. No matter where they are, you need someone who has the skills you’re looking for and a personality that blends well with yours. Being able to look outside your specific city or town can help you find that, especially if you’re in a more rural area with fewer options.

Where Can You Find a Quality Virtual Assistant?

Finding a quality real estate virtual assistant is an integral part of growing your property investment business and meeting your portfolio goals. The best way to find a VA you can trust and rely on is generally through an agency. That way you know the VA has been vetted, and you can expect them to be a reliable person who will work hard for your company. You can also expect them to have at least most of the skills you’re looking for, and the ability to learn the rest of what’s required of them.

There’s no reason to settle for less when you’re looking for a good VA for your company. Taking the time to find the right one is well worth the effort, as you can locate someone who will be with your company for the long term. That provides good help and support, along with peace of mind.

Stephen Atcheler is an entrepreneur in the Real Estate space. He has grown multiple businesses, including a Real Estate Agency, and an online Real Estate Adverting business, and is currently the founder and driver of the fastest-growing Real Estate BPO in the Philippines. If you would like to connect or get in touch with Stephen, he is very active on LinkedIn and always happy for a new connection.