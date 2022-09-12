Invest2Scale is latest to target growth firms

Support event

Michelle Lownie (Eden Scott), Stuart Hendry (MBM Commercial), Alan Donald (Angel Capital Scotland) and Neil Norman (Chiene + Tait)

Another event has been launched aimed at helping Scottish scale-up companies reach investors.

Invest2Scale will focus on up to a dozen company founders who will be invited to a showcase event on 2 November at Edinburgh’s Dovecot Studios.

They will be introduced to an audience of senior figures from the UK and global investment community and take part in networking sessions and other scale-up focused activities.

Participants include law firm MBM Commercial, accountancy practice Chiene + Tait, recruitment agency Eden Scott, and Angel Capital Scotland (formerly Linc Scotland). Through their networks, the founding partners will bring scale-up experts and other key figures from the UK and international investor community to the event.

Companies which are selected to attend Invest2Scale will be announced in October.

Stuart Hendry, senior partner at MBM Commercial said: “This event is designed to enable strong businesses to progress to a higher level and to lay the foundations in creating the next Scottish unicorn.”

Alan Donald of Angel Capital Scotland said the partners would leverage their experience and close relationships within Scotland’s business community to help identify many of the companies that could maximise the impact of additional growth investment.

The event is one of a number now focusing on the scale-up sector. The Hunter Foundation recently announced a tie-up with the Scottish National Investment Bank to launch the ScaleUpScotland2.0 programme. It builds on the success of scaleupscotland.co.uk and aims to turn each of 12 companies into £100m turnover businesses.