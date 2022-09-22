Interest rates rise to 14-year high of 2.25%

Cost of living

Prices are continuing to rise

UK interest rates have increased by 50 basis points to 2.25% – the seventh time in a row the Bank of England has raised the cost of borrowing as it battles soaring prices.

The decision takes the base rate to its highest level since the banking crisis in 2008.

Interest rates have been rising since last December as inflation has swelled to 10.1%, its worst level in four decades.

Despite the near-certainty of a rate rise, the pound fell again against the dollar this morning and is now down 18% year-on-year.

Markets may be relieved that the Bank did not decide to match the US Federal Reserve’s decision last night to lift rates by 75 basis points. However, further rate rises are likely as central banks take an aggressive approach to controlling inflation.

