Income tax and company taxes cut in growth plan

Mini-budget

Kwasi Kwarteng delivering statement

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng posed serious questions for the Scottish Government after announcing a cut in income tax, the cost of buying a home and cancelled next year’s planned rise in corporation tax.

The 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax will be brought forward by a year to next April, a tax cut for over 31m people who will benefit on average by £170 more per year. Basic rate taxpayers will be £130 better off, and higher rate taxpayers will be £360 better off.

He also abolished the additional rate of 45% on earnings above £150,000. In its place will be a single higher rate of income tax of 40%.

The policy removes the previous top rate tax, which was higher than countries such as Norway, US and Italy.

The tax system will be reviewed to make it “more dynamic” and encourage investment. Moving to three rates (0%, 20% and 40%) will result in one of the simpler rate structures in the OECD. The controversial off-payroll IR35 rules for contractors will be repealed.

The chancellor announced a cut to the Stamp Duty tax paid on buying a home in England and Northern Ireland.

The Income Tax rate cuts announced today do not apply to Scottish taxpayers, nor do the Stamp Duty changes. Under the agreed Fiscal Framework, the Scottish Government is expected to have more than £460 million of additional funding across the Spending Review 2021 period as a result of these rate cuts to allocate as it sees fit.

Follow Daily Business on Linked

The changes will put pressure on the Scottish Government which has different thresholds. In the case of income tax workers already pay more than those in the rest of the UK.

Under the previous government’s plans, the rate of corporation tax was to increase from 19% to 25% from April 2023 for firms making more than £250,000 profit, around 10% of actively trading companies.

Companies making between £50,000 and £250,000 were also due to face a rise, incrementally from 19% to 25% depending on how much profit a firm was making.

The government has now cancelled this planned increase. Rather than rising to 25% from April 2023, the rate will remain at 19% for all firms, regardless of the amount of profit made.

Mr Kwarteng also scrapped the bankers’ bonus cap, arguing that it merely pushed up basic salaries and said he wanted to encourage top executives to locate in the UK.

He confirmed the introduction of incentive zones which will have tax benefits, no national insurance and easier planning rules.

Planned increases in duty rates for beer, cider and wine are also cancelled. Reforms to modernise alcohol duties will be taken forward to consultation.

Kwarteng will rip up regulations, cut taxes and speed up the planning process to get proposals off the drawing board and into action.

He will allow freeports to convert to new tax-beneficial Investment Zones as part of a package of 30 measures to grow the UK economy.