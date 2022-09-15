Advertorial Content |

If your business is looking to reduce its carbon footprint, investing in sustainable commercial flooring

is a great start. Some types of floors are more harmful to the environment than others, mostly down

to the way they are created.

So, what is sustainable flooring and what are your options? Discover how to choose sustainable

commercial flooring to fit your brand in this brief guide.

What is sustainable flooring?

Sustainable flooring is either made in a sustainable way, or it can be recycled and used again.

Basically, it refers to any flooring that has a minimal impact on the environment.

As manufacturers look to do their part to tackle climate change, most have switched to using more

environmentally friendly processes. Lowering the amount of energy they use during production and

taking materials from more sustainable sources are just two ways they are making flooring more

sustainable.

LVT and SPC floors are now being made from recycled materials, and they can also be recycled once

you have finished with them. Not all LVT and SPC floors offer these benefits, but it gives you

something to look out for on your sustainable flooring search.

To make sure you are choosing a sustainable commercial floor, pay attention to where you buy it.

Some companies, like Leeds-based retailer Stories Flooring, are committed to sustainability.

What are my options?

When searching for sustainable commercial flooring, your main options are:

● Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

● Stone Plastic Composite (SPC)

● Laminate

● Engineered wood

LVT flooring is the most budget-friendly option. These floors come in plank, sheet, or tile format,

replicating wood or stone effects. The plank and tile options feature click installation, while the

sheet products need to be glued down. In a commercial setting, the Gluedown varieties tend to be

the better option. They provide a lot more stability and are often sold with a longer lifespan too.

While LVT floors used to be bad for the environment, manufacturers now use eco-friendlier

practices to create them. They also contain fewer volatile compounds than they used to.

SPC flooring is one of the most durable types of floors you can install in your business. An advanced

version of LVT, these floors have a strong core that protects them from high levels of wear and tear.

They are also 100% waterproof, which makes them suitable for use in moisture and spill-prone

areas. They don’t require much maintenance, and you’ll find them a breeze to install.

Laminate floors have come a long way since their introduction. Newer processes have made them

much better for the environment, and they also boast a more natural look. They feature a

photographic layer to achieve a real wood finish. Sturdy underfoot, laminate is a popular choice for

businesses, especially in high-traffic areas.

Finally, engineered wood is another sustainable option. Unlike solid wood, it is only the top layer

that is created from real wood. This means fewer trees need to be chopped down to create them.

They are also commonly sourced from sustainable forests, and they provide excellent durability. These floors will give you the closest look and feel to solid wood out of all of the replica options.

Choosing the best sustainable flooring for your business

In order to choose the best sustainable flooring for your business, you need to consider the

environment it will be placed in. Common factors to consider include:

● Noise reduction

● Comfort

● Budget

● Practicality

● Maintenance

Noise reduction is an important thing to consider when choosing a floor for your business. You want

to keep levels to a minimum to make it easier and more comfortable for your workers and

customers. It could be worth installing a sound reduction underlay, as well as choosing a floor that

focuses on reducing noise.

Comfort is another thing to consider. In bars and restaurants, as well as retail spaces, workers are

often on their feet for most of the day. This means they need a floor that is going to offer maximum

comfort. Cushioned vinyl is a great option here, helping to cushion the feet and absorb the shock as

your feet hit the ground.

The floor that you choose should be practical and easy to maintain. Will it hold up to the unique

challenges of your business environment? If you aren’t sure which type of flooring would work best

in your business, speak to the experts. Specialist companies such as Stories Flooring, will be able to

advise you on the best options to suit your requirements.

These are some of the main things to consider when trying to choose sustainable flooring for your

business. From recyclable flooring, to products that have been sourced from sustainable forests,

there are plenty of eco-friendly options available.