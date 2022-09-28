How a Virtual Real Estate Assistant Helps Your Portfolio Grow

Advertorial Content |

When you want to grow and develop a quality real estate portfolio, a virtual real estate assistant can help. An assistant can take over a lot of the day-to-day tasks for you, giving you the chance to focus on investors, scouting out new properties, renovations, and much more. But you want to make sure you find a good assistant, and understand what a virtual assistant can and can’t do, before you hire one. Then you’ll be more likely to have fair expectations, and work well with the assistant you choose.

What Does a Virtual Real Estate Assistant Do?

When you choose a virtual assistant for your real estate needs, you’ll find that they can really do a lot of the tasks that you’re currently do. Unless the task is something that requires in-person support, or that needs a licensed real estate professional to handle from a legal standpoint, your virtual real estate assistant can help. That means phone calls, advertising, online interactions, answering questions, and much more.

You don’t have to struggle to do everything yourself, or exhaust yourself trying to build a portfolio without support. Having someone to help can increase what you’re capable of, since you’ll spend less time dealing with the smaller, daily tasks that you can assign to an assistant. You can rely on your virtual assistant to work with tenants in your buildings, helping them to sign leases, get maintenance issues solved, and complete any move-out checklists, so you don’t have to worry about those things anymore.

How Can You Find the Right Assistant?

Finding the right assistant doesn’t need to be difficult. It could take a bit of trial and error, but there are ways to make it easier. One of those ways is through using an agency, instead of advertising for a virtual real estate assistant on your own. When you hire through an agency you’re less likely to get someone who doesn’t have the skills you’re looking for. Instead, you’ll have an assistant who’s been vetted, and who can bring a lot to the table as you grow your real estate business.

You also want to look for someone who has a personality that meshes well with yours. While you aren’t working with them in person, you’ll still be interacting with them a lot. Not getting along could make things much more difficult, and could add additional stress and strain that you don’t need. Instead of risking that, interview a few virtual assistants until you feel comfortable with one who has the personality and skill combination that meets your needs.

Why Not Hire In-Person Support?

Hiring in-person support may seem like the right option for something like real estate, because it can be a hands-on business in many ways. But there are so many parts of working in real estate that are automated, and a virtual real estate assistant can handle those with ease. You can save a lot of money when you choose a virtual assistant instead of one who needs dedicated office space, a computer to work on, and maybe even a company vehicle, depending on their duties.

If you don’t want the overhead costs, but you still need a support person who can perform a variety of real estate tasks, virtual is the right choice. You can even work out of your home and avoid having a separate office entirely, since you don’t need to provide space for another person. In addition to the cost savings, your virtual real estate assistant can be located just about anywhere, meaning you can hire from a bigger talent pool than just what’s available in your local area.

Virtual is the Right Choice for Portfolio Growth

There are so many reasons that choosing a virtual assistant is the right option for your real estate business. When you want to save money, have convenience, and get the support you need, working with a virtual professional gives you all of that and more. You can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with an assistant handling phone calls, questions, maintenance issues, and other concerns, and that lets you focus your efforts on the areas of the business that can create the most growth for the future.