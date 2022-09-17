Highland Spring swings back into profit

Retains market share

Highland Spring extended gap with nearest rival

Bottled and canned water supplier Highland Spring has swung back into profit as the Perthshire-based company emerged from the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

In a statement with its accounts it noted pressures caused by driver and carbon dioxide shortages, as well as the rising prices of raw materials.

Despite these pressures it posted a pre-tax profit of £705,000 in the year to the end of 2021, compared to a £1.8 million loss in the previous 12 months. Operating profits rose to £2.66m from a loss of £184,000.

Sales rose to £94.1m (2020: £88m). No dividends were paid.

The company, which produces branded and private label products, grew UK sales volumes by 6.3% to 348.6 million litres. This secured a 10% share of the market, extending the gap with its nearest rival.

During the year it diversified the Highland Spring brand into canned flavoured water. The number of employees fell from 408 to 363 and the highest paid director took a cut in pay and benefits from £767,000 to £594,000.