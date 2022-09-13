Gillespie to lead Recycl8’s concrete plans

Construction

Mark Gillespie and Ian Skene

Technology firm, Recycl8, which is developing environmentally-friendly “green concrete” has appointed Mark Gillespie as CEO.

Recycl8 founder Ian Skene, will move into the role of chief technology officer (CTO), where he will work closely with Mr Gillespie and the wider team to bring the product to market.

Mr Gillespie is a high-profile figure in the energy and renewables industries, having held senior executive roles across various companies including Global Marine Group, Royal IHC, Ecosse Subsea Systems as well as TechnipFMC and GE Oil & Gas.

Mr Skene said: “Mark’s appointment is extremely timely. We were recently awarded patent status for our low-carbon concrete solution, which means we are the only company in the UK permitted to process IBA and transform it into our concrete mix.

“As we look to build on this milestone, Mark’s appointment will strengthen our team and drive our progress in this next exciting phase of the business.”

Mr Gillespie said: “I’ve long admired Ian’s pioneering work in the waste management industry, and I’m passionate about helping Recycl8 in their bid to foster the circular economy and reduce the carbon footprint of the construction and waste-to-energy industries.

“I look forward to building on the excellent work that Ian and the team have done over the past three years.”