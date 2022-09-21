Galliford Try | JD Sports | Ford | Unite disposal

Markets: Live

7am: Galliford Try

Construction group Galliford Try said it continues to see good demand across its core markets and anticipates continued progress in the new financial year, in line with targets.

It said it had successfully managed and mitigated the challenges of supply shortages and inflation without any overall impact on trading or margin.

The contractor said profit before tax rose 68% to £19.1m before exceptional costs from £11.4m last time.

A proposed final dividend of 5.8p per share, together with the interim dividend of 2.2p will result in a total dividend for 2022 of 8p per share.

7am: Unite sells Aberdeen properties

Unite Students, the owner, manager and developer of student accommodation, has sold six properties in Aberdeen, comprising 1,050 beds for £33 million (Unite share: £20m) to Clearbell Property Partners, a fund managed by Clearbell Capital.

The disposal is priced in line with prevailing book value, which reflects a passing NOI yield of 6.0% for the 2022/23 academic year.

This disposal sees the group exit several smaller and less operationally efficient assets whilst retaining 911 beds across two properties in close proximity to each other in Aberdeen.

The group has now completed the sale of a total £339 million (Unite share: £256 million) of properties in 2022, completing the group’s planned disposal activity for the year.

Nick Hayes, group property director of Unite Students, commented: “This disposal of six small and less operationally efficient assets further enhances our alignment to the strongest markets where demand is highest.

“The proceeds will be used to help enhance our existing portfolio and to deliver on our record £1 billion secured development pipeline.”

7am: JD Sports reaches Cowgill agreement

JD Sports has reached a settlement with former executive chair Peter Cowgill who was ousted in May. The deal includes a three-year consultancy agreement and will see him receive £5.5m in addition to his salary package.

Global markets – Ford falls

Ford Motor Co. slumped 12.3%, its deepest one-day decline since January 2011, after warning of a $1bn hit from inflationary pressures together with supply chain issues.

The company’s statement also sent shares of rival General Motors down 5.6% as analysts said it might take more time for vehicle manufacturers to recover from chip shortages.

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said: “It appears that across the industry, chip and components shortages may be improving at a slower pace than anticipated.”

In July, Ford said it expected commodity costs to rise $4 billion for the year.

Courier service FedEx withdrew its financial forecast due to slowing global demand.

The comments from two of the US’s biggest employers highlight the dilemma facing the Federal Reserve ahead of its policy-making meeting today.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points in the fight to control inflation. But its aggressive monetary policy campaign has seen the US stock market take a battering.

London was expected to open lower following falls in the US overnight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.01%, the S&P 500 fell 1.13% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.95%.