Firms’ energy bills ‘to fall by a third’, stamp duty cut

Cost crisis

Wholesale gas prices have rocketed

Businesses could see their energy bills cut by a third while homebuyers in England may benefit from a cut in stamp duty under government plans to underpin the economy.

It is understood a cap on energy bills for businesses will apply to contracts from 1 October and fixed contracts taken out since April, though the discount may only apply for six months.

Sources have said the limit on energy prices will amount to a discount of a quarter to a third on current market prices.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg will announce details of government support later today, but firms will be concerned about what happens when the cap is lifted.

There will be an option to extend it for “vulnerable businesses”, however details of which sectors this applies to are not known.

Unlike households, businesses are not covered by an energy price cap, which is the maximum amount a supplier can charge per unit of energy. Legislation would be necessary to force energy firms to pass on the price cuts

Downing Street has already indicated that any support would be backdated because of delays in applying the scheme.

The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to announce a cut in stamp duty in his fiscal event on Friday, according to government sources.

Mr Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss believe that cutting stamp duty will encourage economic growth. If confirmed, it would put pressure on the Scottish government to follow suit with a cut in land and buildings transaction tax – Holyrood’s version of stamp duty.

Ms Truss is also keen to bring forward to next year a cut in income tax promised for 2024 by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Sources say income tax changes are more likely to be announced in a full budget in November.

Truss said that she was willing to be unpopular if it meant boosting growth by pushing forward policies such as lifting the ban on bankers’ bonuses and ending the moratorium on fracking for shale gas.