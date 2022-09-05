Expanding software firm rebrands as Besyncly

Integration tool

Mike Hall: perfect time

A company that integrates business software programmes to ensure their systems ‘speak to each other’ has rebranded.

Besyncly, formerly Cloud Data Exchange, has developed an integration tool has already handled tens of millions of transactions of data this year, and is up 70% on the same period in 2021.

The product is the result of 15 years of development by its founders at £5.5m-turnover Eureka Solutions, an East Kilbride-based business solutions technology firm.

Mike Hall, managing director of the Besyncly, said: “This reimagining of our brand comes at a perfect time and has galvanised the whole business.”

While Besyncly will initially focus on consolidating and expanding its growing UK business, it is targeting the US as a key growth market.

An immediate priority is for the team to expand its network of partners, including web agencies and e-commerce advisers.