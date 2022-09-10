Edinburgh awaits thousands for Queen’s procession

Royal mourning

A simple message among the floral tributes at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh is preparing for thousands of well-wishers to descend on the city over the next two days as it becomes the focus of the Royal period of mourning.

Hotel prices are seeing a Festival-style surge, with Booking.com saying it was effectively sold out for Sunday and Monday.

With road closures and other restrictions in place, the city council warned of significant delays along the route.

The Queen’s coffin will leave Balmoral at 10am on Sunday and will be taken by road on a 175-mile journey via Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth, arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh at about 4pm. It will lie at rest in the throne room and proclamations will be read in the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland parliaments.

Wellwishers are expected to gather along the route and Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to watch the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament.

The King’s first significant trip outside London will be to Holyroodhouse for the ceremony of the keys, in which the lord provost of Edinburgh hands the sovereign the keys of the city.

On Monday the coffin will be taken in procession along Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral. A service will be held in St Giles’ and the King will be joined by his brothers and sister to stage a vigil — the Vigil of the Princes.

St Giles’ Cathedral will be the venue for the Royal service (pic: Terry Murden)

Her Majesty’s coffin will be guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects from 5pm on Monday.

During his time in Edinburgh the King is expected to meet the First Minister.

After lying in rest for 24 hours, the coffin will be flown to RAF Northolt on Tuesday and taken by road to Buckingham Palace.

It will be taken to Westminster Hall on Wednesday for lying-in-state until the morning of the funeral on September 19. Members of the public will be able to see the coffin as it lies in state.

Lord Lieutenant Robert Aldridge said: “The news of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing has been met with great sadness around the world and has been greeted with an outpouring of emotion that reflects how highly regarded she was at home and abroad.