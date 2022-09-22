Developer invests £6m in expanding retail park

Scheme completed

Purpose-built: Myrekirk Retail Park

James Keiller Property Developments has invested £6 million in the expansion of a Dundee retail park as part of a wider strategy focused on the east coast of Scotland.

The 37,500 sq ft newly-constructed development at Myrekirk Retail Park was funded by Close Brothers Property Finance, part of the FTSE 250 Close Brothers Group, in their first joint venture.

The scheme, which launched this month, and has been purpose-built for Home Bargains, Greggs and The Card Factory, complements the existing Asda and Aldi offering.

James Keiller has recently acquired similar commercial sites in the office, industrial, retail and residential sectors over the past 12 months.

Company spokesman Blair Morrison said the current fiscal uncertainty has led to downward pressure on property values, creating the ideal buying environment for long term private property investors and developers.

“We see a real opportunity for growth in the North East of Scotland and are exploring a number of opportunities across all real estate sectors.”

The firm is close to completing the refurbishment of the former Bank of Scotland offices in the £1 billion Dundee waterfront regeneration with occupiers to be announced shortly.

Ben Honeyman, business development manager art Close Brothers Property Finance, said: “Investors and developers are being drawn to out of town retail parks because they work well as click and collect points or last-mile delivery hubs, as well as a convenient place for consumers to park and shop. From an investment perspective, these types of assets are flexible and low risk.”