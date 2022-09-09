Enterprise
Converge finalists chase £300k of support
Scotland’s largest company creation programme for the university sector has unveiled the 28 finalists who will compete for over £300,000 of equity-free funding and start-up support at a ceremony in Edinburgh in early November.
The fledgling businesses have been whittled down from more than 200 initial entries for the Converge 2022 competition. Finalists come from a diverse range of sectors from tech, robotics and sensors, through to the chemical industry, health care and engineering.
The finalists are competing for individual equity-free cash awards of up to £50,000, and in-kind business support from Converge’s network of professional partners which includes some of the country’s leading investors, lawyers, and business experts.
Claudia Cavalluzzo, executive director at Converge, said: “Scotland’s world-class universities continue to be brilliant hotbeds of innovation and creativity, as exemplified by this year’s Converge finalist cohort.”
Full list of finalists
|Converge Challenge
|Project
|Name
|University
|Danu Robotics
|Xiaoyan Ma
|Edinburgh
|Eye to the Future
|Emanuele Trucco
|Dundee
|Lightwater Sensors
|Ross Gillanders
|St Andrews
|PlusPEP
|Robert Goodfellow
|Edinburgh Napier
|Theo Health
|Jodie Sinclair
|Dundee
|X-Genix Ltd
|Rebecca Goss
|St Andrews
|Create Change Challenge
|Project
|Name
|University
|Everybodycounts Ltd
|Andrew Ridgway
|Robert Gordon
|Boom Publications
|Helen Gorrill
|Dundee
|LU Innovations Ltd
|Erin Reid
|Edinburgh Napier
|Metacarpal
|Fergal Mackie
|Strathclyde
|Set Ready Safety
|Lisa Kelly
|Glasgow
|Two Raccoons
|Lasse Rasmussen
|Aberdeen
|Net Zero Challenge
|Project
|Name
|University
|Agrecalc
|Kaia Waxenberg
|Scotland’s Rural College
|Bennu.ai
|Jonathan Feldstein
|Edinburgh
|Robocean Ltd
|Niall McGrath
|Edinburgh
|Zephyrus Aerolabs Ltd
|Christopher Solomon
|Aberdeen
|KickStart Challenge
|Project
|Name
|University
|Airspection
|Matthew McLean
|Strathclyde
|Altra ERC Ltd
|Jack Walker
|Edinburgh
|Atomic Architects
|Aidan Campbell
|Heriot-Watt
|Aura
|Benjamin Noar
|Glasgow School of Art
|CoBAlt
|Robin Pflughaupt
|Dundee
|Concinnity Genetics
|Jessica Birt
|Edinburgh
|Inclu
|Nick Fitzpatrick
|Dundee
|Mude Underwear
|Kat Pohorecka
|Edinburgh Napier
|Person Centred Solutions
|Roma Gibb
|Highlands & Islands
|SAMASTAR Ltd
|Asma Abdullah
|Edinburgh
|SensiBile
|Sofia Ferreira-Gonzalez
|Edinburgh
|Vertical Forest CIC
|Kimia Witte
|Glasgow School of Art