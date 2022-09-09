Converge finalists chase £300k of support

Enterprise

Claudia Cavalluzzo: hotbeds (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s largest company creation programme for the university sector has unveiled the 28 finalists who will compete for over £300,000 of equity-free funding and start-up support at a ceremony in Edinburgh in early November.

The fledgling businesses have been whittled down from more than 200 initial entries for the Converge 2022 competition. Finalists come from a diverse range of sectors from tech, robotics and sensors, through to the chemical industry, health care and engineering.

The finalists are competing for individual equity-free cash awards of up to £50,000, and in-kind business support from Converge’s network of professional partners which includes some of the country’s leading investors, lawyers, and business experts.

Claudia Cavalluzzo, executive director at Converge, said: “Scotland’s world-class universities continue to be brilliant hotbeds of innovation and creativity, as exemplified by this year’s Converge finalist cohort.”

Full list of finalists

Converge Challenge Project Name University Danu Robotics Xiaoyan Ma Edinburgh Eye to the Future Emanuele Trucco Dundee Lightwater Sensors Ross Gillanders St Andrews PlusPEP Robert Goodfellow Edinburgh Napier Theo Health Jodie Sinclair Dundee X-Genix Ltd Rebecca Goss St Andrews Create Change Challenge Project Name University Everybodycounts Ltd Andrew Ridgway Robert Gordon Boom Publications Helen Gorrill Dundee LU Innovations Ltd Erin Reid Edinburgh Napier Metacarpal Fergal Mackie Strathclyde Set Ready Safety Lisa Kelly Glasgow Two Raccoons Lasse Rasmussen Aberdeen Net Zero Challenge Project Name University Agrecalc Kaia Waxenberg Scotland’s Rural College Bennu.ai Jonathan Feldstein Edinburgh Robocean Ltd Niall McGrath Edinburgh Zephyrus Aerolabs Ltd Christopher Solomon Aberdeen KickStart Challenge Project Name University Airspection Matthew McLean Strathclyde Altra ERC Ltd Jack Walker Edinburgh Atomic Architects Aidan Campbell Heriot-Watt Aura Benjamin Noar Glasgow School of Art CoBAlt Robin Pflughaupt Dundee Concinnity Genetics Jessica Birt Edinburgh Inclu Nick Fitzpatrick Dundee Mude Underwear Kat Pohorecka Edinburgh Napier Person Centred Solutions Roma Gibb Highlands & Islands SAMASTAR Ltd Asma Abdullah Edinburgh SensiBile Sofia Ferreira-Gonzalez Edinburgh Vertical Forest CIC Kimia Witte Glasgow School of Art