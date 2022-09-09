City Building invites bids for £500m of work

Procurement

Alan Burns of City Building and Cllr Allan Cassey

Companies in the construction sector are being invited to bid for up to £500 million of work through a procurement initiative for suppliers to Glasgow-based City Building.

The framework aims to appoint a range of services in core trades, ground investigation and demolition, traditional heating and renewable technologies as well as stone masonry and metal work.

Previously, more than four-fifths (82.5%) of the 136 successful applicants were SMEs (small-medium sized businesses).

Under the new framework, tendering firms will be subject to a detailed evaluation that examines community, environmental, and economic impact.

To be successful, firms will need to evidence their commitment to community development within their bid. This could include highlighting a commitment to fair workplace practices such as efforts to provide continuous professional development, a commitment to providing employees with a living wage or to ensuring equality of opportunity in recruitment and progression for under-represented groups.

A strong focus on environmental impact and sustainability are further key to successful appointment. Bidding contractors have been challenged to highlight sustainability efforts, such as evidencing an accredited environmental management system or company environmental policy, procedures, and training as part of bids.

City Building’s executive director, Alan Burns said: “City Building is on a mission to build a sustainable future, and that mission starts internally but also with our partner organisations. The updated subcontractor framework ensures that both City Building and all associated suppliers behave in a socially and environmentally responsible manor, benefiting the communities we work and live within.

“As our business has grown so too has the number of opportunities for businesses of all sizes to play their part in that and we are really proud of our new framework which opens the door to even the smallest of local businesses.

“City Building is proud to continue to drive economic growth and create high quality, sustainable employment opportunities through its subcontractor agreement. I wish all tendering firms the best of luck.”