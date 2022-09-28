Chiene + Tait unveils R&D alliance with Converge

Partnership

Claudia Cavalluzzo: supporting innovation (pic: Terry Murden)

Chiene + Tait (C+T) has announced a partnership with the company creation programme Converge to help support Scotland-based spinout and start-up businesses maximise their investment in research and development (R&D).

The timing for this announcement is significant with new compliance requirements and other forthcoming proposed changes to the current R&D tax relief legislation due to be implemented.

R&D tax relief is a UK Government measure designed to encourage innovation and increase company investment into research and development. The scheme enables businesses that invest in these activities to offset some of the costs against current or future tax bills.

The Converge programme works collaboratively with all of Scotland’s universities to uncover emerging spinout and start-up businesses, focusing on companies behind innovative products and services that improve lives and safeguard the environment.

Claudia Cavalluzzo, executive director at Converge said: “Investment into innovation to develop world class practices is an important area of focus for many of the businesses we support.”