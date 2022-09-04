Call to cut planning time to hit offshore target

Installation appeal

Offshore installation must speed up says OEUK

Installation of offshore wind turbines must double or even treble if the UK is to meet a key target by 2030, according to a new report.

Achieving a four-fold increase in offshore renewable energy in the next eight years will mean accelerating planning consent times from four years to one and a cut in red tape.

A study from Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has found that nearly half the offshore wind projects needed to reach the government’s 2030 target are only at concept stage.

Such projects typically take 13-plus years to move from concept to operation, many far longer, largely due to delays in government planning and approval processes. It means the UK is at risk of missing the target unless installations accelerate.

It comes just days after Boris Johnson, the outgoing Prime Minister, highlighted the importance of offshore wind to the UK’s future energy supplies. “Offshore wind is now nine times cheaper than gas,” he said in a speech on Thursday.

The findings will be contained in OEUK’s Economic Report: Managing UK Energy Security in Troubled Times, due for publication on Wednesday.