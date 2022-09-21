Pay dispute
BT workers planning more strikes next month
BT Group and its networking arm Openreach face further strike action for four days next month by 40,000 workers.
The walk-out in support of a pay claim will take place on 6, 10, 20 and 24 October, said the Communication Workers Union.
With inflation having risen above 10% in July and projected by the Bank of England to exceed 13% next month, the CWU said the company’s latest pay offer represents a “real terms pay cut.”
The company awarded a 5% average increase earlier this year and has said it will not be reopening its 2022 pay review.
Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU said: “This dispute is modern Britain in a nutshell: Lives are at risk because a company’s top brass won’t listen to workers.
Comment from BT Group and Openreach was awaited.
