BT workers planning more strikes next month

Pay dispute

Telecoms workers will walk out

BT Group and its networking arm Openreach face further strike action for four days next month by 40,000 workers.

The walk-out in support of a pay claim will take place on 6, 10, 20 and 24 October, said the Communication Workers Union.

With inflation having risen above 10% in July and projected by the Bank of England to exceed 13% next month, the CWU said the company’s latest pay offer represents a “real terms pay cut.”

The company awarded a 5% average increase earlier this year and has said it will not be reopening its 2022 pay review.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU said: “This dispute is modern Britain in a nutshell: Lives are at risk because a company’s top brass won’t listen to workers.

Comment from BT Group and Openreach was awaited.