Boost for 920k businesses as NI rise scrapped

Growth plan

Kwasi Kwarteng: going for growth

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will cancel the National Insurance increase from 6 November and has introduced a Bill to scrap the health and social care levy which his predecessor had planned to introduce next April.

The changes will mean that almost 28 million people will be £330 on average better off next year, whilst 920,000 businesses are set to save an average £9,600, while 20,000 will be relieved of paying any NICs.

The health and social care levy was expected to raise around £13 billion a year to fund health and social care.

Ahead of his fiscal statement tomorrow, Mr Kwarteng has confirmed that funding for health and social care services will be protected and will remain at the same level as if the levy were in place. The additional funding used to replace the expected revenue from the levy will come from general taxation.

The Chancellor said that he is delivering on the Prime Minister’s pledge to slash taxes to help drive growth and is also expected to cancel a planned increase in corporation tax for the UK’s most profitable businesses.