Bills capped, action pledged on energy supplies

Cost of living

Truss: ‘no cost-free options’

Liz Truss today froze the cap on energy bills for two years and promised investment in the UK’s home-grown energy supplies.

Admitting there are “no cost-free options”, the Prime Minister said her package, estimated at £150bn, would include interventions in the market, including a £40bn fund agreed with the Bank of England to stabilise wholesale prices.

She confirmed that energy prices for households will be capped at an average of £2,500 a year until October 2024, a 54% rise on current prices, but less than half the level many feared they would face. It had been due to rise from £1,971 to £3,549 in October.

Households will also receive the previously announced £400 handout to cushion the rise.

Businesses are also getting a support package for six months which will provide “equivalent support”. After the six-month period, further support will be targeted at “vulnerable industries”, Ms Truss said. These include hospitality businesses.

Her package is designed to tackle both the short term price emergency and long term supply and she stressed that she wanted to safeguard the UK’s domestic supplies.

More than 100 licences will be issued for oil and gas in the North Sea and will “speed up” development of clean and renewable sources, including hydrogen, solar, carbon capture and storage, and wind.

A new Energy Supply Taskforce will negotiate with suppliers to agree long-term contracts, that reduce the price they charge for energy. They will negotiate with renewable produces to reduce the prices they charge.

Ms Truss also pledged to “end the situation where electricity prices are set by the marginal price of gas”.

She said that far from being dependent on the global energy market, “we will make sure the UK is a net energy exporter by 2040.”

An emotional Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer again expressed dismay that the Prime Minister had ruled out a further windfall tax on “eye-watering” £170bn profits made by the oil and gas companies. He argued that these profits were purely a result of Putin’s “barbaric war” and that it was nonsense that higher taxes would deter investment.

Sir Keir said one oil company CEO had admitted that if there was a further windfall tax it would not affect its investment plans.

The Labour leader was reminded by Tory backbenchers that there is already a windfall tax which will see energy companies paying 65% of earnings to the Exchequer. He was challenged, without reply, to say how high he wanted the tax to go.

Reaction

Justina Miltienyte, head of policy at Uswitch.com, said: “Taking into account the £400 energy bill support, households could pay on average £237 more for energy over the three coldest months than they did last year.

Marc Crothall, Chief Executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “There are many mutually reliant sectors within our tourism industry and all must receive support. We would also hope that support will not exclude businesses of a particular size.”

… more follows