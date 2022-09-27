Banks sells Balhousie Care Group to AcalisCare

Homes sold

Balhousie has been offloaded

Balhousie Care Group, the Perth-based company founded by independence campaigner and Falklands War veteran Tony Banks, has been acquired by international healthcare firm AcalisCare.

The deal adds 1,400 staff to the AcalisCare group which has spent two decades building a presence in Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Turkey.

It will enable Balhousie to finance its expansion plans with the current management. It is now home to almost 1,000 residents in 26 care facilities, ranging from residential and nursing to specialist care, across six regions of Scotland.

Former chairman Mr Banks founded the Scottish business 30 years ago and will remain an investor in Balhousie which retains its name and its head office. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mr Banks said: “After three decades of building Balhousie Care Group, I am extremely proud of what the group and the brand has become, which is a highly respected player in the care sector.

“It was hugely important to me that any investment partner we worked with shared Balhousie’s values and aspirations, and I believe AcalisCare does.

“This is the start of an exciting new growth and investment phase for the business, for our staff and for residents. It will ensure that the Balhousie brand grows even stronger over the next 30 years.”

Lieven Baten, Partner in AcalisCare and the new chairman of Balhousie Care Group, said: “Balhousie Care is a natural fit for us and this deal gives us an important foothold in Scotland.

“Balhousie brings innovation and excitement to Scotland’s care sector. We see huge potential to grow and expand the services under the Balhousie brand.”

Balhousie’s planned capital investment includes extensions to two of its flagship homes, in Broughty Ferry and Bonnybridge. It is also advancing plans for new care homes in Dundee, Perth and Callander.

Mr Banks has interests in a range of sectors, including construction, property and pharmaceuticals and this year purchased pilot training school Tayside Aviation.