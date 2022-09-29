Ava Innes seeks funding to grow bedding brand

£150,000 sought

Joan Johnston: crucial time

Luxury textiles company Ava Innes is seeking its first round of investment to support its growth across the UK and the US.

The Elgin-headquartered business founded by Joan Johnston, is seeking £150,000 to increase its production and sales function for its cashmere guard hair and wool duvets and Scottish wool pillows.

Ms Johnston, ex-creative director at Johnstons of Elgin, spent more than 20 years’ working in the global luxury textiles industry, supplying brands such as Burberry and Ralph Lauren.

She launched Ava Innes just before the pandemic, with core values built around sustainable UK-made products, that are better for people and the planet.

“It has never been more crucial to choose and develop highly sustainable products that support our growing circular economy,” she said.

The global Luxury Bedding market was valued at US$ 2429.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2847.9 million by 2028.