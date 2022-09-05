AMTE Power seeks third CFO in less than a year

Executive change

James Hobson and the planned Dundee plant

Scottish battery producer AMTE Power is seeking a third chief financial officer in less than a year after it confirmed that James Hobson is leaving to take up a similar post at Clean Power Hydrogen.

Mr Hobson’s likely departure was flagged last month. He took up the position last September, succeeding Adam Westcott and will leave the Thurso-based firm no later than the 30 November.

In the meantime Mr Hobson will continue to play a full and active role in the business. The search for a successor has begun.

David Morgan, chairman, said: “We would like to thank James for his contribution to AMTE. He has been a valuable member of the AMTE team in the successful development of our route to commercialisation. We wish him all the best for the future in his new role.”

Mr Hobson said: “AMTE is at an exciting time in its growth trajectory and I have enjoyed supporting the team reach this stage but I am now ready for a new challenge within the aligned market of green hydrogen power. I would like to wish everyone at AMTE all the best for the future.”

The company has unveiled plans for a £190m megafactory in Dundee which it hopes to have operational within three years.