A&M expands with new office in Edinburgh

Adviser grows

Restructuring and tax advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) is expanding its UK footprint and presence in Scotland with the opening of an office in Edinburgh and the expansion of its Glasgow operations.

Ben Cairns, pictured, managing director in Scotland, who has been with A&M since 2017, will oversee expansion of the team to 20. Prior to joining A&M, he spent 23 years with EY, where he was partner.

A&M’s restructuring capabilities will complement the firm’s existing tax team in Glasgow and is likely to be shortly followed by other service lines.

Mark Firmin, managing director and head of UK regional restructuring said: “This is the natural next step in A&M’s continued regional expansion.

“Our U.K. restructuring team has grown significantly in recent months, to meet our clients’ needs and in anticipation of more corporate distress as the economic situation worsens.”

Mr Cairns will be joined by new hires in October. Among them, Kevin Lamb has been appointed as a senior director and will be based in the Edinburgh office, and Roddy McKellar will join as a director in Glasgow.

The opening of the Edinburgh office and expansion in Glasgow mean that A&M now has a presence in six cities across the UK with others in Birmingham, Leeds, London and Manchester.